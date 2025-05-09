People still spending for Mother's Day despite economic uncertainty: 'It's never enough'

A new report says people plan to spend an average of $259 on Mother's Day gifts. That's up $5 from last year.

A new report says people plan to spend an average of $259 on Mother's Day gifts. That's up $5 from last year.

A new report says people plan to spend an average of $259 on Mother's Day gifts. That's up $5 from last year.

A new report says people plan to spend an average of $259 on Mother's Day gifts. That's up $5 from last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michael Castoro grabbed a flower arrangement for his mom, and then the rest of the celebration will take place this weekend in Wilmington.

"We all get together and do a nice dinner," he said.

Castoro said he didn't give much thought to price when it comes to celebrating his mother.

"It's never enough," he said.

We are pleasantly surprised. We're hoping that the momentum continues through the weekend, - Pan Classey, Fallon's Flowers

The National Retail Federation's annual survey finds that even though there's economic uncertainty, people plan to spend an average of $259 on Mother's Day gifts. That's up $5 from last year.

Fallon's Flowers said sales are about the same as in 2024.

"We are pleasantly surprised. We're hoping that the momentum continues through the weekend," said Fallon's Flowers Assistant General Manager Pam Classey.

RELATED | | Mother's Day gift ideas Mom will love

Videri Chocolate is hosting a Mother's Day Market at 11 a.m. on Saturday outside of the Warehouse District store.

Vendors will be selling pottery and plants, to name a couple of items.

The idea is to promote small businesses, some of which could use support right now.

RELATED | Best Mother's Day gifts under $100, including appliances, accessories, electronics

Videri Chocolate owner Sam Ratto imports much of his cacao from Central America and South America. Those goods are now subject to tariffs.

Ratto said he had to raise prices.

"It has been a 10 to 35% increase," he said.

Ratto said that, thankfully, sales for Mother's Day are also comparable to last year.

People are picking up little luxuries for their loved ones.

"It's still fun stuff for people to try and come in and enjoy," said Ratto.