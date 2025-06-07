Motorcyclist dies in Fayetteville crash

During a chase, a trooper found a motorcyclist had crashed near the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

During a chase, a trooper found a motorcyclist had crashed near the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

During a chase, a trooper found a motorcyclist had crashed near the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

During a chase, a trooper found a motorcyclist had crashed near the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Fayetteville Friday night.

A state trooper attempted to stop a white Dodge Charger around 10 p.m. The driver of the Charger refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the chase, the trooper found a motorcyclist who had crashed on Robeson Street near the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper stopped the pursuit to respond to the crash, and the driver of the Charger got away.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Eyewitness News is working to learn more.