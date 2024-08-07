Multiple schools announce closures on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Debby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School systems across the Triangle announced that classes are canceled for students and teachers on Thursday due to the possible impact of Tropical Storm Debby.

Wake County Public School System made the announcement on Wednesday stating "all schools that are in session will be closed for students on Thursday, August 8, due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.'

School officials said no makeup days will be needed and all extracurricular activities are also canceled.

For more information on the closures, you can visit here.

Orange County Schools (OCS) will also be closed to students, staff, and the public on Thursday.

OCS officials said of of its school sites and facilities, including Hillsborough Elementary School will be closed due to possible flooding.

Debby is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty wind to areas across North Carolina.

A flood watch is in effect through Friday for much of the state.

The First Alert Weather Team said Debby could drop between 5 and 15 inches of rain across parts of the ABC11 viewing area.

