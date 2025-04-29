1 dead, 1 injured in Nash County domestic shooting; deputy hurt in crash responding to scene

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Nash County. A deputy was hurt in a crash while responding to the scene.

The sheriff's office said deputies were going to a call about a domestic situation on Lancaster Store Road in Castalia. They found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. The other person was taken to WakeMed for treatment of gunshot injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. The sheriff's office said one injury was self-inflicted but has not released further details.

ALSO SEE | Wife, baby girl found safe after kidnapping in Garner

The deputy crashed at North Louisburg Road and East Nash Street in Spring Hope and was taken to WakeMed. The deputy was described as stable and expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.