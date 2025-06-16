National Geographic's 'Sally' documentary reveals the secret sexuality of astronaut Sally Ride

Take a peak into the 27-year-long love story in "Sally," June 16 on National Geographic and next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The upcoming National Geographic documentary "Sally" offers an intimate look at the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel into space.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini, the film goes beyond Ride's pioneering achievements to uncover the personal side of her journey.

For the first time, Ride's partner, Tam O'Shaughnessy, shares their 27-year relationship, revealing the sacrifices and challenges they faced together.

In an On the Red Carpet interview during the Sundance Film Festival, O'Shaughnessy reflects on their love story, "You never know when a relationship is going to just turn, this one day in 1985 it just turned and I realized I was in love with her and she was in love with me and we stayed together for 27 years."

Though Ride, a trailblazer in space exploration, passed away in 2012, her private life is only now being revealed.

"Sally" is a moving portrayal of a groundbreaking figure who, while making history, kept her most personal moments out of the public eye.

Don't miss it-tune in to "Sally" for a new perspective on the astronaut who made history and the love that defined her journey.

"SALLY" premieres June 16 at 9/8c on National Geographic and will stream globally the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

