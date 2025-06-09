National Geographic's 'Sharkfest' lineup contains over 25 hours of jaw-dropping fun

Get ready for a fin-tastic summer. National Geographic's "Sharkfest" returns for its wildest season yet!

Get ready for a fin-tastic summer. National Geographic's "Sharkfest" returns for its wildest season yet!

Get ready for a fin-tastic summer. National Geographic's "Sharkfest" returns for its wildest season yet!

Get ready for a fin-tastic summer. National Geographic's "Sharkfest" returns for its wildest season yet!

Get ready for a fin-tastic summer!

National Geographic's "Sharkfest" is back for a new season of jaw-dropping fun. From "Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory," to "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story," there's no shortage of wild moments.

"Sharkfest" features over 25 hours of programming, beginning July 5, and this season is making a bigger splash than ever, diving "deeper than ever into the science, power and beauty of the ocean's most misunderstood predator." "Sharkfest" will take viewers "from California shores to the seas down under in Australia" through a "cinematic underwater adventure."

The "Sharkfest" lineup is as follows:

"Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory" follows Nat Geo explorer Bertie Gregory on a high-stakes, cage-free mission to film great white sharks off the coast of South Africa.

"Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory" kicks off the Fest, premiering July 5 at 8/7c on National Geographic and streaming July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

It follows Nat Geo explorer Bertie Gregory on a high-stakes, cage-free mission to film great white sharks off the coast of South Africa. By entering their domain, he discovers the challenges they face on our rapidly changing planet.

"Investigation Shark Attack" premieres nightly, beginning July 5 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streaming July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Delivering an in-depth look inside the mind of these apex predators, the six-part series explores shark behavior from their unique perspective. An intense forensic investigation at the innovative Shark Headquarters by a panel of scientists analyzes key theories and ultimately dissects each encounter to determine what leads sharks to strike.

"Super Shark Highway" premieres nightly, beginning July 5 at 10/9c on National Geographic and streaming July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sharks have ruled our oceans for over 400 million years. In comparison, humans are relatively new visitors. So, how do we keep both parties safe when our worlds collide? In the six-part series, two elite shark research teams infiltrate two of Australia's busiest shark migration routes to unlock the mysteries of these apex predators. One will follow white sharks along Australia's southern shark highway, while the other team tracks the big and elusive sharks along the tropical north. Dive in with elite scientific teams as they study their mysterious movements, witness new behaviors, and determine how humans can coexist with these incredible creatures.

"Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" premieres July 10 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams July 11 on Disney+ and Hulu.

"Jaws @ 50" marks the first authorized documentary, celebrates the film that changed cinema forever, 50 years after its release. Learn more here.

"Sharks of the North" premieres July 12 at 10/9c on National Geographic and streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sightings of great white sharks have been on the rise on Canada's Atlantic coast. Alanna Canaran, a passionate science educator and dive instructor, embarks on a mission to unravel the enigmas surrounding these magnificent creatures and is determined to dispel fear of sharks in Nova Scotians. As the journey unfolds, Canaran and her team dive into the history of human-shark relationships along the coast. Facing numerous challenges, including elusive sharks and treacherous weather conditions, the team perseveres. With sheer determination and a stroke of luck, they gather invaluable knowledge of these magnificent creatures, contributing to a better understanding of white sharks in Canada.

"Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator" premieres July 13 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams July 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

As shark populations are declining, finding ways to share the seas is more critical than ever. In a series of jaw-dropping stories, survivors recount their harrowing encounters with massive sharks ... where some emerged miraculously unscathed and others were less fortunate. By studying the key hot spots that make up the most shark-infested waters in the world, we can learn what attracts these massive predators to frequent these areas. Video evidence can show us how these incredible hunters lean on their highly evolved skills and reveal how we can minimize our risks when entering their domain. Sharks have adapted over 400 million years to become the perfect sea predators, and our survival on land is interlinked with theirs in the sea.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.