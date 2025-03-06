NTSB releases new findings about plane crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash on Jan. 31 that left seven people dead.

In the report released Thursday, the NTSB said it was able to clean and repair the cockpit voice recorder, which was buried eight feet underground by the impact of the crash.

However, the NTSB said the recorder did not record the plane's final flight. Investigators went on to say it is likely the device had not been recording audio for several years.

NTSB releases an image of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 55 that crashed on Jan. 31 in Philadelphia NTSB

The Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System computer (EGPWS) was also recovered from the crash scene.

The NTSB said the device may contain flight data and was sent to the manufacturer for evaluation. Investigators said that evaluation is still ongoing.

The plane took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, and the NTSB said the flight crew was in communication with the air traffic control tower at the time of the crash.

The NTSB said there was no distress call from the crew.

Investigators combing through debris after deadly Philadelphia plane crash

The crash left a debris field 1,410 feet long and 840 feet wide.

The number of fatalities remains at seven, and the number of injuries remains at 24. Of those, the NTSB said, four people were seriously injured while the other 20 suffered minor injuries.

There was nothing in the report about a potential cause of this crash. Those findings likely won't be released until the NTSB issues its final report, which may not come out for another year.

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance went down on Cottman Avenue outside the Roosevelt Mall just before 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

The crash sent a fireball into the sky and debris flying down the block.

All six people on board the plane were killed, as well as a man who was in his car on the ground at the time of the crash.

A fireball that erupted into the sky after a plane crash on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia was caught on video.

Philadelphia resident Steven Dreuitt, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle after the crash.

According to Dreuitt's family, his girlfriend and 9-year-old son, Ramesses Vazquez, were also in the car. The boy's mother told Action News in the days after the crash that Ramesses had burns to 90% of his body.

Victim killed on the ground in NE Philly plane crash identified

Six people on the plane were also killed, including a child patient and her mother. Also killed were the captain, co-pilot, a doctor and a paramedic.

All of the victims were from Mexico.

The patient, 11-year-old Valentina Guzmán Murillo, was being treated at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, hospital officials have said.

RELATED: Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victims: What we know about those injured and killed

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

A total of 24 people were injured. The wounded include 10-year-old Trey Howard, who was seriously injured by flying debris.

His father, Andre, told Action News that Trey covered his little sister to protect her.

RELATED: 'Daddy, did I save my sister?' young Philadelphia plane crash victim asks after brain surgery

A father recalls the Philadelphia plane crash that left his 10-year-old son injured and recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Four homes were destroyed, six received major damage, and 11 received other damage. In all, 366 properties were impacted in some way, officials said.

The crash left a 8-foot crater in Cottman Avenue. The road was reopened to traffic just a few days afterward while repairs were underway.