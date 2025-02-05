Victim killed on ground in Philadelphia plane crash identified

PHILADELPHIA -- Police have released the name of the man who was killed on the ground when a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday.

City resident Steven Dreuitt, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle after the plane crashed just before 6:10 p.m.

Several vehicles were traveling in the area at the time.

Six people inside the jet, including a child patient, her mother and four crew members, were also killed. All were from Mexico.

The number of people injured remains at 24.

However, city officials have stressed that the numbers could rise as the investigation continues.

"We still will not have a definitive answer about the number of victims or casualties until we are done with the entire forensic investigation and process all of the samples that were collected from the site," Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said during a news conference Tuesday.

Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board has finished its work at the crash site. Forensics teams are still working to collect data and NTSB's preliminary report is expected in about a month.

A father recalls the Philadelphia plane crash that left his 10-year-old son injured and recovering at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Federal investigators will examine the black box recovered on Sunday, along with other evidence, to determine what may have caused the crash.

On Tuesday, the NTSB released images of the cockpit flight recorder (CVR), which was discovered 8 feet deep in the crater left in the aftermath of the crash.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the plane did not have a data recorder, but investigators are hoping to retrieve flight data from the jet's ground proximity warning system.

"Information can come off that device, whether it's the speed or location of the aircraft. We will be able to get some data, hopefully, off that device," he said.

NTSB releases an image of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 55 that crashed on Jan. 31 in Philadelphia NTSB

Four homes were destroyed. Six sustained major damage, and 11 sustained other damages. In all, 366 properties were impacted in some way, officials revealed Tuesday.

The girl killed on the Learjet 55 air ambulance had been receiving medical treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital in Philadelphia.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said the plane had been taking Valentina Guzmán Murillo, 11, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, 31, home to Mexico. It plummeted within a minute of taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Jet Rescue identified its team members as Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, 41; the captain, Alan Montoya Perales, 46; the copilot, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 43; and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41.

Valentina had recently completed treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, hospital officials have said.