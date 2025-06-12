Nationwide ICE protests draw thousands to downtown Raleigh: 'They need justice'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people marched through downtown Raleigh starting at Moore Square, blocking off several streets, protesting not just what happened in California, but also proposed laws in North Carolina.

"Seeing what our current government is doing to so many families, it's something my own family has struggled with in the past; it really hits home," said Katheryn Sican.

Her parents were born in Guatemala, and they remember the maze of paperwork, the immigration process, and constantly looking over their shoulders.

"It's the constant state of fight or flight, it's a state of not knowing what the next five minutes may bring like I said we've been in that position in the past, that you can't get away from whether you're in your own home at church or school," Sican said.

Her dad, Henry, said he understands the fears immigrants are facing because he lived it himself, and reiterated that immigrants are here to work and enrich the country, not take anything from anyone else.

But after what happened in California amid ICE raids and crackdowns, many are worried ICE will ramp up enforcement in North Carolina, especially with the support of bills passed by the General Assembly.

"We're going to see those raids that are happening in Los Angeles come here closer to home, and people are afraid of that, and we're out here proactively trying to show up and show out that we're here in case ICE wants to show up," said Alex Trejo.

As thousands joined, the peaceful protests shut down several blocks as demonstrators moved through downtown Raleigh.

Vehicles were forced to turn around. Taya Hall was one of them, but once she saw what was going on, she didn't mind the detour.

"Keep going because they need justice, we all should be equal, they shouldn't be kicked out," she said.

And it's that message protestors hope others take with them.

"There are many people that they love and care about that they should be out here fighting for and with," Sican said.

In the meantime, organizers hope to stay involved and are also urging Governor Josh Stein to veto those proposed laws.

