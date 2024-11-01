Naturalized citizens in Chatham County feel sense of pride after voting for the first time

Walking side by side, Ivan Aviles and Berenice Malagon took the next step as newly minted Americans and voted in Chatham County.

NC couple feels pride after voting for first time Walking side by side, Ivan Aviles and Berenice Malagon took the next step as newly minted Americans and voted in Chatham County.

NC couple feels pride after voting for first time Walking side by side, Ivan Aviles and Berenice Malagon took the next step as newly minted Americans and voted in Chatham County.

NC couple feels pride after voting for first time Walking side by side, Ivan Aviles and Berenice Malagon took the next step as newly minted Americans and voted in Chatham County.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Walking side by side, Ivan Aviles and Berenice Malagon took the next step as newly minted Americans and voted in Chatham County.

"I'm feeling super, super happy. This is exciting," Malagon said.

The couple walked into the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center feeling a sense of pride before they cast their ballot for the first time.

"Sometimes it's difficult for an immigrant to live here," Malagon said. "To have the possibility to raise my voice and vote, finally, is awesome."

Originally from Mexico, the couple moved to North Carolina. They've called the Tar Heel state home for 14 years. Aviles and Malagon became U.S. citizens in January and on the first day of November, they made their voices heard.

"This is a great day for me," Aviles said. "I'm always looking forward, not going back. I have an 11-year-old girl and for me it's important we have a female candidate."

"I've been advocate for my Latino community for so many years," Malagon said. "I know that some of my community members, they cannot vote but I did. So I have them in my mind all the time."

With issues such as immigration and women's rights on their minds, they said it's important to not only do their civic duty, but for their 11-year-old daughter to feel empowered as well.

Their daughter, Amy Libertad, recently participated in a kid's voting event where she got to learn about the electoral process.

"I hope that she will have a kind country (in the future)," Malagon said. "Her name is Libertad, which means freedom. She was born here ... so let her know that she can raise her voice, and she will have the opportunity to vote one day."