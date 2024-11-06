Jackson declares victory against Bishop to become NC's next attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Sen. Jeff Jackson declared victory late Tuesday evening in the race for attorney general.

Democrats have held the attorney general's office since 1975.

Jackson defeated Republican US Rep. Dan Bishop in the general election.

"It was close, but we won," Jackson told the crowd at his watch party.

Jackson, who represents the 14th congressional district is also a major in the Army National Guard and served in Afghanistan.

LIVE BLOG | Latest updates on local and statewide races

The Chapel Hill native is a former prosecutor who says he wants to be a "non-partisan, independent voice for the people of North Carolina."

Some of Jackson's priorities include tackling the fentanyl epidemic, protecting residents against scammers and protecting seniors and veterans from fraud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.