Annual NC Black Summit highlights unity in post-election climate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of elected officials, advocates and community leaders across the state gathered in Raleigh on Friday to participate in the annual NC Black Summit at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree.

Under the theme, "Charting OUR Course Through a Crisis," various speakers encouraged unity as they discussed how to navigate the post-election climate, with concerns about issues such as DEI, the economy and healthcare are ongoing.

"The Black Alliance and our state continues to push through these challenges," board chair Rep. Valerie Foushee said.

Governor Josh Stein was also in attendance and gave a welcome speech that outlined his budget proposal that addresses topics such as early care and education, healthcare and housing.

"Let's chart a course through these uncertain times," Gov. Stein said. "Something that is forward looking, something that represents the best of North Carolina. And together, we will build a state that is safer, stronger, and more prosperous with opportunity for every one of us."

The jam-packed schedule included a legislative town hall where leaders discussed policy battles in North Carolina and breakout policy sessions that touch on education, healthcare and voting.

The Summit was sold out, according to organizers, and will wrap up with the 18th Annual Summit Banquet at 7 p.m.