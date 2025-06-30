NC child in critical condition after being left in hot car; woman charged, Greensboro Police say

Heat is the number one weather killer in the United States.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young child was in critical condition after being left in a hot car, Greensboro Police said.

Officers and rescue crews responded Saturday just before 12:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of Arlington Street. EMS took the child to a local hospital.

Jayla J. Branch, 25, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse-serious bodily injury after investigators determined she left her child "strapped in a car seat unattended inside a vehicle that was not running during extremely high temperatures," according to court documents.

As of Sunday morning, the child remained in critical condition. The age of the child was not released.

Police said the incident remains under active investigation.

Branch is in the Guilford County Jail on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

