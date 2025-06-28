NC psychiatrist warns impact of dangerous heat on mental health: "It's not in your head"

It's important to protect not just your physical health, but also your mental health during extremely hot days.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Central North Carolina bakes under above average summer temperatures, a NC psychiatrist is warning that the dangers go far beyond dehydration and heat exhaustion. The extreme temperatures can also take a toll on mental health.

"I think most of us are familiar with extreme heat causing physical consequences," Dr. Narissa Price said. "So, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, but there are psychological or mental health consequences as well."

According to Dr. Price, those consequences can show up in subtle but serious ways: mood swings, trouble sleeping and difficulty concentrating. People with existing mental health conditions may be especially vulnerable.

"If you have an underlying mental health condition, like a mood disorder, anxiety disorders or schizophrenia... extreme heat can worsen those, and even, unfortunately, suicidal ideation or thoughts about suicide can increase with extreme heat as well," she said.

While people may stay indoors to escape the heat, isolation can bring its own mental health risks.

"We learned a lot about this during COVID, like how detrimental isolation can be in our mental health and wellbeing," she said. "So even though it's absolutely good to stay in cool locations, (we should) not (isolate) ourselves to the point that we don't have that release and that connection with others."

One key, Dr. Price said, is to be honest about what you're feeling and be proactive if things feel off.

"It's important to take a check in with ourselves," she said. "It's not your imagination if you're feeling more stress now with all of the extreme heat, so if you need to get help, please don't seek it out. Also, just basically keep cool, keep hydrated, try not to avoid social outworks as much as possible."

Dr. Price also urged residents to check on elderly neighbors and family members, who may avoid running air conditioning because of cost concerns.

"Please do check on your elderly, check on your friends and family members," she said. "Unfortunately, because of the increased heat, sometimes people actually cut back on their AC because they're worried about the financial implications as well, and that's dangerous."

Above all, she said, don't ignore signs of crisis.

"If you're having suicidal thoughts, please do get help immediately," she said. "That's never just a normal symptom that we should ignore. Contact a 988, and they can give you immediate resources."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for free, confidential support 24/7.

