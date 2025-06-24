Outdoor workers stay safe amid record-breaking heat wave in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chris Atkins with Dave's Towaway has been loading up cars like clockwork the past few days amid the scorching hot temperatures across North Carolina.

"I've had a lot (of cars) over the last couple of days. It's too hot -- the battery can't keep up or the AC can't keep up so it's...the hottest two days of the year so far," Atkins told Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

An Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect until Wednesday. Still, Atkins responds as quickly as he can, but it's a tough job in the heat. He makes sure he takes time out of the heat and frequent hydration breaks.

Some off the clock spent time in the heat. Derek Clewley from Raleigh was one of the only people out running at Lake Crabtree on Tuesday.

"Sometimes I wonder if I make smart decisions or not but I'm wondering if they're just at work and I'm going on a run but yeah they're probably not out here for a good reason," he said.

Clewley took a more shaded route and hydrated more, and took things a little slower than he normally would.

Nick Klinsman, who is visiting from New Jersey, also got prepared before taking out his bike. He said he stocked up with water, sunscreen and picked more a shaded trail.

