Child dead in accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Mebane, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Mebane are investigating a child's death from a gunshot. Police say the accidental shooting happened Wednesday evening.

The investigation started when officers responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of West Lee Street and South First Street just before 7:55 p.m. While checking the area, they found a child with a critical injury. The child was inside a vehicle.

The juvenile died less than an hour after being taken to the hospital.

Police confirm a gun was recovered from the scene, and a preliminary investigation found that the gun was accidentally discharged inside the vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage or relevant information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.