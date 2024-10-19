UNC system rolls out simplified college application process

NC College Connect is a pilot program through the University of North Carolina System and the Department of Public Instruction.

UNC system rolls out simplified college application process NC College Connect is a pilot program through the University of North Carolina System and the Department of Public Instruction.

UNC system rolls out simplified college application process NC College Connect is a pilot program through the University of North Carolina System and the Department of Public Instruction.

UNC system rolls out simplified college application process NC College Connect is a pilot program through the University of North Carolina System and the Department of Public Instruction.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teresa Kanu's daughter Serena has a full plate with sports and school. Now she's adding college applications to the list.

"What she's been doing is, finding the time on weekends to write those personal statements, as well as filling out her applications," said Kanu. "She is pretty much finding balance. She does get a little overwhelmed sometimes."

NC College Connect is a pilot program through the University of North Carolina System and the Department of Public Instruction. The hope is to ease some of the stress for the students and parents when it comes to college applications.

"That would help out a whole lot. Simplify the process," Kanu said.

North Carolina Public High School seniors with a 2.8 GPA or higher have the opportunity to apply to select colleges and universities by answering three questions.

Colleges participating in the NC College Connect pilot program include:

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

University of North Carolina Asheville

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Winston-Salem State University

The North Carolina UNC System also provided a list of the questions students will need to answer.

1. What is your intended start term and year?

2. What is your intended major?

3. What is your personal email?

ALSO SEE: Schools remain closed indefinitely in western NC weeks after Hurricane Helene

Students must also check a box indicating they understand the program requirements:

Maintain a minimum cumulative weighted grade point average of 2.8 through the end of your senior year, Complete and have your campus safety questionnaire reviewed and approved

Fulfill all UNC System minimum course requirements

Successfully graduate from high school prior to your intended start term and year above.

"They don't have to fill out essays and make a list of all the extracurricular activities that they've been involved in," explained Dr. Shun Robertson, Interim SVP of Strategy and Policy with the UNC System.

70,000 letters were mailed to students across North Carolina seniors this week who qualify for NC College Connect.

The letters were mailed out just ahead of North Carolina application week, which starts on October 21st. During that week college application fees are waived at most colleges and universities within the UNC System

"It makes it really easy for our first-generation college students who may not know a lot about the college application process. This process makes it easier for those families to engage with us," said Robertson.

The North Carolina Community College System is also participating in College Connect. All 58 schools are on board. While the application works for community colleges statewide, student can only apply to their local school.

Doria Scalise said this process is much more helpful. Her daughter Ashlynn, who wants to be a nurse, is also in the process of completing college applications.

"That would have benefited us a lot more since it does give the technical schools and two-year colleges, not just all the universities," she said.

The East Wake Academy High School senior's main challenge now is securing scholarships to fund her education. Her mom is helping her sort through it.

"We visited the schools that most fit what she wanted to do. I personally made her a little spreadsheet. Because I was like, Honey, you gotta apply for all these scholarships," Scalise said.