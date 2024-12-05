NC Courage owner Steve Malik talks failed deal, future opportunities for women's team

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an interview only with ABC11, North Carolina Courage owner Steve Malik discussed recent efforts to strike a deal for majority control of the team -- efforts that ultimately fell apart earlier this week -- and what it all means for the Courage moving forward.

On Thursday, Malik praised the experience of working with Marc Lasry, saying there were important lessons learned and that interest in possible investment in the team remains massive. It's the kind of investment that's become necessary for owners to consider as the league's popularity takes off and its standards rise.

On Tuesday, ABC11 learned that Lasry, the former owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, who was offering to buy a majority stake in the women's soccer team, pulled out of the deal.

"It has become a league that is aggressive about investing," Malik said.

A spokesperson for Lasry's company, Avenue Sports, told ABC11 that the decision was made because of league restrictions.

In a statement, Lasry's investment group Avenue Capital confirmed news of the deal falling through to ABC11.

"We will not be moving forward with our planned investment in the Courage because of NWSL restrictions for private equity investment as a control owner in teams," a spokesperson for Avenue Capital said. "Commissioner (Jessica) Berman, the NWSL, and the Courage ownership including Steve Malik have been fantastic partners and we will continue to seek opportunities to invest in the teams and players across this incredible league."

Malik's taken a front-row seat to that phenomenon after purchasing the Western New York Flash in 2016 and relocating it to North Carolina as the Courage.

"Look at the collective bargaining agreement. We've set historic standards for women," he said. "No longer is there a draft. The women coming out of college can play for the team they choose to play for."

In an NWSL now dominated by billionaire owners, swanky new stadiums, and bigger salaries -- it takes plenty of capital to keep up. That's part of the reason Malik's been hearing offers from new investors, which he said there's been a large volume of so far.

"We've been very pleased with the folks that have reached out and we're having conversations with them about how they align with our vision," he said.

Part of that vision includes Malik's hope to upgrade the Courage from their facility at WakeMed Soccer Park, which has a capacity below league-average attendance, with aspirations still for a soccer and entertainment complex in Raleigh.

"I'm very excited to engage with our public officials and put a plan together that works for our community," he said.

That follows a years-long effort to bring soccer to downtown Raleigh -- plans for a public-private partnership that would have re-imagined downtown -- around a new stadium. Those plans stalled during COVID, but there's still work taking place to move the idea forward.

"Our downtown could frankly use a catalyst, and I think we'd be a perfect fit for helping us revitalize downtown and have it fulfill the potential that the community has for an urban center, Malik said.