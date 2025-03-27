3 deputies seriously injured attempting to take man into custody in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after authorities said he seriously injured three deputies during a fight in a community in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a man who was throwing rocks and bricks at trailers, pulling on air conditioning units, and "exhibiting concerning behavior" on Thursday at the Timbers Manufactured Home Community on Timbers Drive.

When deputies arrived, witnesses and people who live in the area told the officers the man had stolen items from another home. Deputies then saw the man, who matched the witness's description, standing inside a home with its door open. As deputies entered the home, authorities said a fight began.

With the help of the Hillsborough Police Department and additional personnel from the Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to take Jorge Luis Lopez Duran, 53, into custody.

Lopez is facing three felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, inflicting serious bodily injury. Other charges, including larceny and damage to property, are expected, authorities said.

"Law enforcement officers intellectually know their job comes with risk, but the reality of the sacrifice they are willing to make for the public remains somewhat abstract until it is not," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "Today, their sacrifice was very real, and it was painful."

Blackwood said all three deputies were expected to be OK.

