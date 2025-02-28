Swain County man wins $10M from scratch-off lottery ticket

BRYSON CITY, N.C. -- A Swain County man spent $50 on a scratch-off lottery ticket and walked away with $10 million.

Terry Millsaps, of Bryson City, bought his $10 Million Spectacular ticket from Times Turnaround Food Store on Beatty Drive in Belmont, N.C.

Millsaps had the choice of either taking an annuity of $500,000 a year over 20 years or take a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the annuity and after taxes, he received his first payment of $358,764. For the next 19 years, he will receive an annual payment of $500,000 until receiving the full $10 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that with money raised by this lottery, Swain County received a $52 million grant to build a new middle school.

