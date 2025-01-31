North Carolina man wins $4 million Mega Millions lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man got a big birthday surprise after winning a $4 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

"That was a nice early birthday present," Statesville resident Shawn Snook told the NC Education Lottery.

Snook bought his $3 ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing using Online Play. His ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million, which quadrupled to $4 million when the 4X Megaplier hit.

"I just picked some random numbers," Snook recalled. "I woke up the next day and there you go. I couldn't believe it."

He said the timing of his win works out well for his family, as they just started building a home.

"This really comes at a great time for us," Snook said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings he took home $2,870,001.

"I've told multiple people that I'm going to hit a big one one day," Snook said. "I just had a feeling."

