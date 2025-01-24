Durham man wins $120,000 Cash 5 lottery jackpot, his second big win

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man is celebrating for the second time after he won the $120,000 Cash 5 jackpot on Jan. 10.

Andrew Stock previously won $141,109 in the same lottery drawing in August 2021.

"We are just lucky I guess," Stock told NC Education Lottery. "It's just a numbers game."

Stock said he likes to play digital instant games at night and he used a few dollars that he won to buy his $1 Quick Pick ticket online.

"For some reason, I just got a feeling that I won," Stock said. "Then I woke up in the morning and saw that I did win."

After required federal and state tax withholdings Stock took home $86,100. He said he plans to use his winnings to invest in his retirement.

