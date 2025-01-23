Raleigh man wins $100,000 with 'Quad' draw in Pick 4 lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of playing the same numbers, a Raleigh man's dream came true after he drew the numbers 8-8-8-8 in the Pick 4 lottery.

"I almost gave up a couple times but I'm glad I didn't," Abdellatif Tlili told the NC Education Lottery. "It was my dream to win."

Tlili purchased 20 $1 tickets for the Jan. 12 afternoon Pick 4 drawing. The drawing's top prize was $5,000 per ticket giving Tlili a combined total of $100,000 for his prize.

The lottery said the drawing had its most ever won in a single drawing producing $12.2 million in prizes for players.

"I was with my wife and kids when we found out," Tlili said. "We all started jumping up and down."

Tlili said he played 8-8-8-8 because of advice from an old friend.

"She told me to keep playing the 8's," he said. "I had told her I won with 8-8-8 playing Pick 3 and she said I should just add one more 8 and do Pick 4."

After required state tax withholdings Tlili took home $95,751. He said he plans to use his winnings to help take care of his children.

