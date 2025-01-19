3 lucky winners in the Triangle take home more than $50,000 in lottery prizes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people in Chatham, Wake, and Durham counties took home more than $50,000 in lottery prizes this week.

Wake County

A Chatham County man won $25,000 a year for life in an online lottery game.

Richard Markiewicz of Pittsboro bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket on Thursday and won the big prize after matching all five white balls in the drawing

Markiewicz could receive $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $279,826.

Wake County

In Wake County, Pamela Doyle of Zebulon got an early birthday surprise on Wednesday after she won the $100,000 prize in the Season End Blowout drawing.

"I'm going to surprise my kids with the big check at my birthday party," Doyle told the NC Education Lottery. "I'll be 56 years old tomorrow."

Doyle said she was shocked when she discovered she had won.

"I thought, 'This can't be real, there's no way,'" she said. "All the way up here I was shaking...Things really do happen when you need it the most. It's been a few tough years and I've been wondering when we were going to catch a break."

After required federal and state tax withholdings Doyle took home $71,750. She said she plans to use the winnings to help take care of her mother.

Durham

Durham County resident Mark Lee took home the jackpot prize in a Cash 5 lottery game.

He bought his $1 ticket from Westside Family Fare on Hillsborough Road in Durham. The ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 8 drawing to win the jackpot.

After required federal and state tax withholdings Lee took home $79,106.