Woman arrested in Burlington for helping convicted murderer Ramone Alston escape custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is now facing charges in connection with Ramone Alston, who is the convicted murderer who escaped custody and sent authorities on a days-long manhunt.

Jacobia Crisp, 32, was arrested at 2 a.m. at her home in Burlington. She now faces charges for felony aiding and abetting a fugitive.

She is being held under a $30,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Orange County.

Crisp is accused of helping Alston, who escaped from custody on Tuesday morning in Orange County.

Details about how investigators believe Crisp helped Alston or even how the two know each other have not been released. They did say that anyone else who helped in the escape may still be charged later.

Alston was taken back into custody Friday morning at a hotel in Kannapolis near Charlotte and will continue serving his life sentence for killing 1-year-old Maleah Williams.

