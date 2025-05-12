Fire intentionally set at Harris Teeter in Charlotte, officials say

Several crews rushed to put out the blaze on Davis Lake Parkway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in Charlotte are investigating a grocery store fire that officials say was intentionally set.

It happened Saturday night at the Harris Teeter on Davis Lake Parkway. Several crews rushed to put out the blaze.

"This is what we train for all different types of buildings and everything," John Lipsack, the battalion chief at the Charlotte Fire Department, said, "and when it comes in, it just takes a little bit of extra time to stretch the lines in there and locate the fire, but you know commercial buildings are a different type of building to fight a fire in, but we're well trained to do so."

Charlotte Fire investigators said the fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage.

ABC affiliate WLOS contributed to this report.