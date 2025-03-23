Several people injured in three-vehicle crash on NC Highway 24 in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were injured Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

It happened in the 7500 block of NC Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Traverse was speeding and attempted to pass a Nissan Armada SUV and a Lincoln Nautilus SUV in the eastbound lanes by entering the grass median.

The Chevrolet struck the Nissan and caused it to collide with the Lincoln.

Following the collision, the Nissan crossed the median several times and flipped several times before coming to rest overturned in the westbound lanes.

First responders found a female driver trapped inside the overturned vehicle, officials said.

She was freed and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Chevrolet and Lincoln were found further down Hwy 24 on the eastbound side. One was partially blocking the inside lane and the other was off the roadway.

An adult and child were inside the Chevrolet, authorities said, and both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Lincoln driver was evaluated by EMS and released at the scene.

All westbound lanes were closed with detours onto Clinton Road. The inside lane eastbound was also closed.

Charges against the Chevrolet driver are pending, authorities said.