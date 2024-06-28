NC lawmakers passes nearly $68M in funding for childcare centers, authorize teacher pay raises

They also formally approved pay raises for teachers and other school staff, which were initially authorized in last year's budget.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Childcare funding and increased teacher pay have been two of the biggest issues this legislative session.

Our newsgathering partners, the News and Observer reported that Republicans in both chambers agreed to passed standalone bills that allocate $67.5 million in funding for childcare centers through the end of the year, as well as formally authorize pay raises for teachers and other school employees.

The pay raises were initially approved in last year's two-year budget but required additional language to take effect. The raises ranged from 3.6% to 10.8% over two years based on experience.

The two bills have been sent to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for signature or veto days before the fiscal year begins.

Without additional funding, many of these childcare centers could shut down or raise tuition fees at the end of June. The House approved both bills Wednesday, just hours after eight people were arrested during a rally focused on childcare funding.

WATCH | Eight arrested during childcare rally at General Assembly

The group called on lawmakers to provide enough money to make up the so-called "funding cliff" that childcare providers face.

"This General Assembly is out of control. And we went down there today to say our kids are worth it. Our kids are who we want to fight for," organizer Rob Stephens said on Wednesday. "And childcare providers and teachers shouldn't be going homeless. Because that's what's happening."

Stephens was among seven others arrested for second-degree trespassing and violating legislative body rules.

The Senate approved both bills Thursday before sending them off to the governor.

If Cooper signs them into law, they will take effect just in time for the new fiscal year on Monday.