NC LGBTQ group, therapist reacts to Trump rolling back protections: 'Causing confusion and anxiety'

One of President Trump's first actions via executive order in office was directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Trump administration is rolling back protections and it will impact millions of people.

One of President Trump's first actions via executive order in office was directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Trump administration is rolling back protections and it will impact millions of people.

One of President Trump's first actions via executive order in office was directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Trump administration is rolling back protections and it will impact millions of people.

One of President Trump's first actions via executive order in office was directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Trump administration is rolling back protections and it will impact millions of people.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of President Trump's first actions in office is directed toward the LGBTQ+ community. The Trump administration is rolling back protections and it will impact millions of people.

"It's causing a lot of confusion and anxiety," said Eliazar Posada, executive director of Equality North Carolina.

One executive order declares that the government will only recognize a person's gender assigned at birth. This means some people will see changes on their passports. Under the Biden administration, they were able to mark 'X' as their gender marker. They will now have to identify with the gender they were born.

"This is just a day in. We already see several executive orders impacting our community," said Posada.

According to Posada, the LGBTQ community is wondering how these executive orders will impact their everyday lives.

SEE ALSO | List of executive orders President Trump signed on his first day in office

"We expect a lot of these executive orders to be presented as bills, or laws, or different policy points across the spectrum of local, statewide and federal. We will be working with partners to make sure we're educating our community. and advocating.

According to the Rainbow Youth Project USA Foundation, since President Trump was sworn into office, its national crisis hotline has received more than 1,400 calls from youth in significant distress, highlighting the urgent need for increased support and resources for LGBTQ youth facing mental and emotional health emergencies.

"The research is pretty clear that when people aren't able to talk about their sexual orientation or gender identity. There are higher instances of depression and suicide," said marriage and family therapist Dr. Jason Platt. "Realize this is a moment. There will be other moments. The dialogue in society will continue. This isn't an endpoint. It's part of an arch within society."

Platt recommends seeking support in positive family and friends as they navigate the next four years.

"We've gone through this before. We've seen attacks. We're going to be fighting this," said Posada.

SEE ALSO |