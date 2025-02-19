Johnston County man wins $100K from scratch-off ticket

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man is thanking hunger pains for hitting it big from a scratch-off ticket.
Anthony Dudley of Smithfield started feeling hungry on Monday and decided to grab a something to eat.
"I just stopped to get a snack," he said, "and somehow my hunger pains turned into fortune."
Dudley purchased a $20 Win Big ticket from Stallion Tobacco and Vape on N.C. 50 in Angier.
He initially thought he won a much smaller prize.
"I saw the one and zero so I thought it was $10," Dudley said. "When I realized how much it was, I was flabbergasted."
After taxes he took home $71,756 from the $100,000 ticket.