Johnston County man wins $100K from scratch-off ticket

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 1:53PM
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County man is thanking hunger pains for hitting it big from a scratch-off ticket.

Anthony Dudley of Smithfield started feeling hungry on Monday and decided to grab a something to eat.

"I just stopped to get a snack," he said, "and somehow my hunger pains turned into fortune."

Dudley purchased a $20 Win Big ticket from Stallion Tobacco and Vape on N.C. 50 in Angier.

He initially thought he won a much smaller prize.

"I saw the one and zero so I thought it was $10," Dudley said. "When I realized how much it was, I was flabbergasted."

After taxes he took home $71,756 from the $100,000 ticket.

