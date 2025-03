Raleigh man wins $100,000 in second-chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has a little more spending money after hitting it big in a North Carolina Education Lottery second-chance drawing.

Robert Jensen found out he won his $100,000 prize when he got a notification from the lottery. There were 979,465 total entries in the drawing.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Jensen took home $71,750.

The drawing had one top prize of $1 million, three $100,000 prizes, 10 $25,000 winners and 50 winners of $500.