Family-owned barbecue brand, award-winning sauces and snacks made in NC, sold worldwide

The company's signature barbecue sauce is sold around the world, but Ford's Gourmet Foods makes much more than just sauce. The family-run business began in Raleigh in 1946, selling produce from the Ford family farm.

The company's signature barbecue sauce is sold around the world, but Ford's Gourmet Foods makes much more than just sauce. The family-run business began in Raleigh in 1946, selling produce from the Ford family farm.

The company's signature barbecue sauce is sold around the world, but Ford's Gourmet Foods makes much more than just sauce. The family-run business began in Raleigh in 1946, selling produce from the Ford family farm.

The company's signature barbecue sauce is sold around the world, but Ford's Gourmet Foods makes much more than just sauce. The family-run business began in Raleigh in 1946, selling produce from the Ford family farm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is highlighting all things North Carolina, including one flavorful success story that started as a small produce stand: Ford's Gourmet Foods and its award-winning Bone Suckin' Sauce.

The company's signature barbecue sauce is sold around the world, but Ford's Gourmet Foods makes much more than just sauce. The family-run business began in Raleigh in 1946, selling produce from the Ford family farm.

Four generations later, it now operates out of the State Farmers Market with more than 50 employees, shipping globally while still using family recipes.

"We do Bone Suckin' Sauce. We distribute that worldwide. And that's probably our most famous item," said Patrick Ford, vice president of Ford's Gourmet Foods.

In addition to its sauces, the company also makes pecan brittle with North Carolina pecans, crafted by hand in Turkey, North Carolina. The company also produces Fire Dancer Jalapeño Peanuts, which are made in-state and have earned international awards, including recognition from the Foreign Food Guild in the United Kingdom and the Fiery Food Challenge in the United States.

"We only make products that taste good, that people enjoy, and that use clean ingredients," Ford said.

Staying true to its roots, the company emphasizes its North Carolina heritage.

"North Carolina is very important to us," Ford said. "Working alongside the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and being here at the State Farmers Market, our team is very important to us. The products we deliver need to be ones we'd serve our own families."

Today, Ford's Gourmet Foods exports its products to 80 countries.

To find Bone Suckin' Sauce and other products near you, visit the store locator here.

SEE ALSO | From garage to global shelves, Raleigh-based Murphy's Naturals fights bugs and gives back

