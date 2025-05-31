NC Made: Schiemann Guitars handcrafts custom pieces of history

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tucked away in his small two-car garage turned workshop, you can hear the hum of the saw, dust wafting into the air, and then the twang of a guitar string.

About four years ago, Matt Schiemann realized his talent wasn't exactly in playing guitars but making them.

"I still enjoy playing guitar, but it was clear that wasn't going to be the thing I was really going to be doing. So I started tinkering with things, and one thing led to another, where I just started building my own," said Schiemann.

He made about 100 completely customized guitars and shipped them all over the world.

"This one I'm working on for a father as a commemoration for his daughter who loved butterflies," Schiemann said.

Each design is unique to its owner, and some even pay homage to North Carolina's history.

"This wood came from a combination of two different barns here in Fuquay. One came from a little area called Kipling, and the other one came from just up the road in Fuquay," he said.

The knots and original nail holes in the wood were gathered from tobacco barns within a few miles of Schiemann's home.

"Our area in Fuquay is really starting to develop a lot, so all the farms that are there that had barns on them have been bought by developers. So they go in and tear everything down. I'm trying to save a little bit of the history that we have around here," Matt said.

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

"It's pretty amazing to see this thing you've taken from start to finish. It's almost like this barn that has a retirement as a musician now. It's giving it a second life," Schiemann said.

For more information about Matt and Schiemann guitars, visit here.