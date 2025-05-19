In Raleigh, former VP Mike VP Pence warns tariffs may affect employment, consumers

Former Vice President Mike Pence implored Congress to take action and reclaim its authority to raise tariffs.

Former Vice President Mike Pence implored Congress to take action and reclaim its authority to raise tariffs.

Former Vice President Mike Pence implored Congress to take action and reclaim its authority to raise tariffs.

Former Vice President Mike Pence implored Congress to take action and reclaim its authority to raise tariffs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While in Raleigh on Monday for an economic roundtable discussion, former Vice President Mike Pence was critical of the scope of tariffs being imposed by the Trump Administration.

"I know the president well; know the way he thinks. There is a belief that this does help the American economy, but at the end of the day ... it's going to affect employment," said Pence.

Pence said free markets and free trade benefit the American people, but said firm action was needed for one trade partner.

"Candidly, we can't get too tough on China when it comes to decades of trade abuses, intellectual property theft," he said.

ABC11 previously spoke to a Triangle small business owner who ordered about $3,000 worth of goods from China and then paid an additional $4,600 in tariffs.

The owner said at the time that he was weighing whether to lay off employees or raise prices.

ALSO SEE | Durham auto shop on tariffs: Customers still 'need their cars fixed'

The Trump Administration has dialed back some tariffs since then, and the small business owner told ABC11 he's relieved.

Nonetheless, Pence is imploring Congress to take action and reclaim its authority.

"I think it would be in the long-term interest for the American people if Congress took back the ability to essentially raise tariffs," said Pence.

ALSO SEE | Inflation eased after Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs, defying fears

Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross also reacted Monday to the tariff policies.

"Trump's chaotic tariffs have already harmed North Carolina businesses and consumers and amount to the largest tax hike on working Americans in our history if implemented fully. It's time for Republicans in Congress to stop giving Trump a free pass as he threatens to upend the global economy and start standing up for the American people. If Trump does not stop this tariff madness, then Congress absolutely needs to step up and reassert control," Ross said in a statement.

The event was hosted by the conservative think tank, The John Locke Foundation. The President of the Foundation is Art Pope, who also owns Variety Wholesalers.

Pope has hundreds of stores across 16 states.

Pope said businesses can't just eat the costs of these tariffs - they have to decide to raise prices or close shop.