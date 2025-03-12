NC Powerball player narrowly misses $336M jackpot, wins $100,000

RALEIGH,N.C. (WTVD) -- A Powerball player in North Carolina just missed Monday night's $336 million jackpot - but they still have a lot to celebrate.

The player bought a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the drawing.

Since the person spent an extra dollar on the Power Play option, they turned their $50,000 prize into $100,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Harris Teeter in Gastonia.

Lottery officials announced the win early Tuesday morning, before the lucky ticket holder had the chance to come forward and claim the prize.

Orange County man had a good feeling

Meanwhile, an Orange County man took a different route but also took home a $100,000 prize.

Terry McCall of Efland said he felt he was going to cash in soon and his $30 scratch-off delivered a $100,000 prize.

"I actually told my son two weeks ago, 'I'm going to hit a big one soon,'" McCall said.

He bought the lucky Millionaire Bucks ticket from Graham Grocery on N.C 54 in Graham.

"It was just my usual routine," McCall said. "I go by that same store every day."

McCall said he bought a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off because his biggest previous win came on that game.

"Earlier in December I hit $2,000 on that ticket," he said.

McCall collected his prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,758.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and help out his family.

Durham County man makes most of a second chance

But that's not all.

Curtis Carrington is all smiles after his big second-chance win. NC Education Lottery

A Durham County man also recently collected a $100,000 prize in yet a different method.

Curtis Carrington of Rougemont entered a second-chance drawing and won that big prize.

Carrington found out he won in the first of four $8 Million Money Maker Second Chance drawings when he got an email notification from the lottery. There were 979,465 total entries in the drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,750.

