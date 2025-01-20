NC Rep. Joe John resigns, citing terminal cancer diagnosis: 'A heavy heart'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A longtime Wake County state representative announced with a "heavy heart" his resignation from the North Carolina General Assembly.

Rep. Joe John, a Democrat who represented northwestern Wake County, shared news of his resignation in a letter posted on social media after he said he received a terminal diagnosis of throat cancer from his doctors. John, 85, first stated publicly that he was diagnosed with throat cancer in early December.

"I hope my legacy will be one of dedication to the common good - working to build bridges, advocate for the voiceless, and fight for justice," he said.

John was first elected as a state representative in 2016 and served four consecutive terms. His upcoming term would have been his fifth. Before serving in the legislature, John spent much of his life in the judicial field - as a state appeals judge, superior court judge, and district judge. He also served as the State of North Carolina Crime Laboratory's director.

John, who represents District 40, said his doctors told him all treatment options had been exhausted. He asked constituents to keep him and his family in their prayers as "we navigate the difficult road ahead."

The Wake County Democratic Party will be in charge of choosing someone to fill John's vacant seat.

John said in his letter that he plans to focus on his health and spend time with his family after resigning.

"If my time in office has made even a small difference in your lives, then I will leave this world knowing I've done my part," John said.

The Associated Press contributed