Parts of central NC could see wintry mix by Friday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's another chance for winter weather by the end of the work week in central NC and we could even see our first measurable snow.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather team is tracking would could be some messy winter weather starting Friday night into Saturday morning.

ALSO SEE: Triangle-area schools cancel or delay classes due to winter weather | LIST

Forecast for the week

Wednesday: Sunny, still cold. High of 41; but feels like mid-30s.

Thursday: Sunny, frigid breeze. High of 38 but it will feel more like 30.

Friday: Cloudy and cold and a high temperature of 38.

First Alert: Friday night into Saturday: A winter storm arrives late Friday evening and stays with us through Saturday morning, then tapers off Saturday afternoon. Most of the region will start off briefly as snow then quickly transition to a mix of sleet and/or freezing rain from the Triangle and areas north. Areas south of the Triangle will be mostly (if not entirely) rain.

Sunday-Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

An NCDOT spokesman explains what brine is and how it helps on roadways during winter weather.

