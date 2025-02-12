24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
NC State police investigating AI porn created of dozens of sorority women, warrant says

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 12:50PM
At least 28 women were targeted, according to the warrants.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State University police are investigating after dozens of sorority women were targeted in computer-generated deepfake porn shared online.

According to search warrants obtained by our partners at the News and Observer, investigators were alerted to the issue back in October when a student reported sexual photographs of her and other women had been posted on a porn-sharing website.

At least 28 women were targeted, according to the warrants.

An NC State police spokesperson says it's an ongoing criminal investigation and they'll share more details when they have an update.

