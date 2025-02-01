NC State navigates Trump admin's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colleges across the country are navigating the Trump administration's crackdown on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. This includes right here in North Carolina.

DEI has been a hot topic lately. It is a framework to promote fair treatment and full participation of people from groups who have historically been underrepresented or discriminated against such as women, veterans, and minorities.

Under President Donald Trump's new executive order issued on Jan. 20, federal agencies were instructed to eliminate DEI consideration from their processes. Agencies must comply to continue to receive federal funding.

For NC State, a university spokesperson said in a statement: "In response to federal directives on sponsored programs (research), NC State's guidance is to cease the specific DEI activities in a project's solicitation or proposal; other project work can continue unless a stop-work order is received."

The school has received a Stop Work order for all project activities on specific awards and orders to cease certain activities related to Executive Order.

ABC11 spoke to students on Friday who want to learn more about how the change will impact their day-to-day experience at the university.

"I was watching the inauguration and I saw President Trump was signing executive orders. I guess for NC State I have not heard about that yet. So hopefully they will send us a message and I can look into it more, to actually learn about what they are going to do," said student Ashton Sumpter.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this report incorrectly stated the university directed faculty to stop working on any project that has anything to do with DEI. This is not true. All DEI-specific program activities must be stopped until further instruction is received from the federal sponsor. Other project activities should continue.