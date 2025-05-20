House budget proposal would bump teacher pay, cut taxes and DEI programs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're getting our first look at the state budget proposal from North Carolina house lawmakers, released on Monday afternoon. The House budget, which comes one month after the Senate's budget proposal, would provide bigger raises to North Carolina teachers, provide new tax breaks on tips, and redirect millions in funding from DEI programs in the state.

Teacher raises in the House budget are larger than the Senate version, averaging just shy of 9% pay increases which increase to as much as 17.7% for new teachers. Those increases would bring the state-funded part of North Carolina's starting teacher salary to $51,000 over the two year term, the highest in the Southeast.

"I'm thankful we're still talking about it, and I'm thankful there's some movement," said Rodney Obaigbena, a Wake County public school teacher.

Obaigbena's been a teacher in the county for more than a decade, and he said he's watched many talented colleagues move on to other professions as a result of what he called "burnout" due to stagnant wages.

"It's hard," he said. "Because we understand how important education is. It's a cornerstone of our society, educating our youth, and making sure they have something sustainable to look forward to."

The House's proposed budget would also raise salaries, albeit by a smaller figure, for veteran teachers in North Carolina, giving teachers with more than 10 years of experience a 6.4% raise, and those with more than 25 years experience a 2.1% pay bump. Obaigbena says making sure experienced teachers feel valued should be top of mind, as they make up a minority of his colleagues.

"At a certain point, their pay starts to stagnate. And then when pay stagnates, and support that fades, and then burnout rising, people leave," he said.

The budget redirects much of that funding for teachers and students from state DEI programs, slashing more than $10 million in state funding to those programs. It comes just weeks after House lawmakers passed a bill restricting DEI practices in state government.

"It's unfortunate, not surprising at all. But essentially everything diverse, every diverse program within the state budget has been eliminated. We are hopeful that we can continue to work with majority leaders to rectify a situation that I feel is a huge mistake," said Natalie Murdock, a Democrat representing District 20, which includes Durham and Chatham counties.

Murdock said the programs targeted in the House budget are important and called the recent trend "concerning".

"We have every right to make sure we have the most diverse workforce, the most diverse employees," Murdock said. "Our state government should look like the people it represents."

House Appropriations Chair Rep. William Brisson released a statement following the budget's release that said: "Eliminating more than $10 million in DEI programs that are light on accountability and heavy on cost lets us focus our taxpayer dollars where they matter most: investing in the next generation of students and teachers."

House Republicans are expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning, with votes possible later this week.