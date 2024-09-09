NC State students get money back from landlord accused of keeping thousands in security deposits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details into an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation involving a landlord accused of keeping thousands of dollars in security deposits from NC State University students and other tenants.

Many of the former renters of that landlord, Evagelia Eustathiou, also known as Lisa, are getting their security deposits returned to them.

Deborah Mitchell, a parent of one of the former renters, said, "It's not just for my daughter and her roommates, but it's everyone going forward. This is bigger than I think I ever thought about in the original part; it's a lot more and I'm just thrilled."

Mitchell and her daughter Samantha reached out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson last fall about Eustathiou. She has several rental homes near NC State and several former renters reached out claiming Eustathiou rents homes not in good condition and then they say she keeps their money, including thousands in security deposits once the lease is over.

"I had texted her asking when we'll see our deposit. After 30 days, we got a letter in the mail with all the charges," Samantha Mitchell said. The charges totaled more than $5,800.

Other renters who reached out to ABC11 showed charges of more than $20,000.

After our investigation, the North Carolina Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into Eustathiou and reached a consent judgment where Eustathiou agreed to repay more than $25,000 in security deposits.

In the consent agreement, the landlord and her company denied all allegations that they violated state laws but agreed to enter the consent judgment because they "wish to resolve this controversy without further proceedings"

It took a few months, but Mitchell's daughter and her roommates got their security deposits.

"Getting the $800 back, that was a student loan payment for me. So that was that was really helpful to get that back," Samantha Mitchell said.

"I didn't realize until got it back how much it was, and like how much she was just taking from us. So it was really. I'm so happy, so exciting," Samantha's roommate Jenna Stamatov said.

"I'm really appreciative of my mom for pushing us to fight this and for reaching out to you, and like really giving us a voice, because without her doing that, not only would we not have our deposits back, but people, previous tenants. And now college students in the future for years on end will not have to deal with this and will not be getting their deposits taken away for no reason," Samantha said.

The consent judgment also said moving forward the landlord needs to refrain from charging against the security deposits for any normal wear and tear. The landlord is also not allowed to charge unlawful interest or late fees and must maintain security deposits in a trust account.

