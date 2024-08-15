NC State welcomes thousands of new students on move-in day

A new school year is almost upon us.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday was an exciting day at NC State University as move-in day brought new faces and thousands of students joining the 2028 class.

ABC11 checked out the moving process for families this morning off Dan Allen Road.

Nearly 7,000 new students will be moving in from Thursday through Sunday. Of those, 6,000 are first-year students, and the rest transfers.

Most families who spoke with ABC11 said they've got moving down to a science.

Top of the list, of course, bedding, clothes, and food but also this year, Woozoo fans are popular.

Leaders at NC State were working hard to ensure a smooth process.

"And it's truly a campuswide effort," said Donna McGalliard, associate vice chancellor of academic and student affairs. "We have campus partners from Parking and Transportation, University police, all kinds of staff from the facilities division helping families moving. And we have student groups that are helping, students and their families move in as well. So, University Housing is super proud to be a part of that coordination process."

In Durham, North Carolina Central University was also moving in Thursday. Drivers can expect extra traffic around Triangle campuses.