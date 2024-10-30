NC State's McCall opens up about decision to retire from football

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State quarterback Grayson McCall spoke to the media for the first time since deciding to retire from football because of repeated head injuries on the field.

McCall experienced a jarring hit on Oct. 5 vs. Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium that caused the sixth concussion of his career.

The 23-year-old McCall said he knew almost immediately his days of playing football were over.

"Whenever I woke up in the ambulance and they took me to the hospital, I opened my eyes and my mom was right beside me," McCall said. "We kind of both looked at each other at the same time and said that's it. As much as I love this game and everything it's done for me, I can't put myself through that again. I just can't."

McCall plans to serve as an assistant for the Wolfpack for the rest of the season as he looks to embark on a career as a college football coach.

"At the end of the day, I want to have a full life, I want to get married and have kids one day, and I want to be a football coach, and I want to be a great dad one day," McCall said. "So, without a healthy brain, none of those things are possible, so, I love the game so much, but it's come down to things bigger than that."

