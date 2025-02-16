Storm and high winds cause damage to Fayetteville hospital, break 2 windows

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- High winds and storms hit central North Carolina Sunday morning, damaging a hospital in Fayetteville.

Several counties, including Cumberland, are under a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Around 9:30 a.m., a cover for part of the HVAC system at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center was dislodged because of the storm. A hospital spokesperson said it then hit and broke the windows of two patient rooms on the seventh floor.

A patient was staying in one of the affected rooms at the time but thankfully was not injured.

"Staff immediately secured the area, relocated the patient, and began assessing and repairing the damage. We are conducting a thorough review to prevent future incidents. The safety of our patients, visitors, and staff remains our highest priority, and we appreciate the quick response from our team in managing this weather-related event," the hospital said in a statement sent to ABC11.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is located on Owen Drive.

