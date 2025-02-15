Mixed bag: Severe weather possible Sunday with damaging winds; wintry mix by midweek

CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Buckle up! North Carolina weather is going to take us on a wild ride this week with a little bit of everything, starting Sunday.

Some light showers around Saturday with highs near 50 degrees during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise after sunset with more showers likely.

First Alert Day: Sunday will be in the 60s and quite breezy. Severe weather is expected to move into central North Carolina by mid-morning. The main threat is damaging straight-line winds. An isolated tornado is possible with this storm.

First Alert Forecast, Feb.15, 2025 (ABC1)

Winds are expected to be the strongest between 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. with the highest gusts from the Triangle east, along and east of Highway 1, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain tapers off quickly Sunday afternoon and the temperatures start to drop.

Sunday Rain, Feb.15, 2025 (ABC11)

Look Ahead

Roller coaster weather week in central NC with a mixed bag of precip (ABC11)

Back to a chilly day for President's Day on Monday.

The ABC11 Weather Team is still watching data as a system develops near Colorado late Sunday into Monday, which will help fine-tune the details of this system.

Winter weather Wednesday: Some wintry precipitation could develop Wednesday into Wednesday night across parts of central NC. As things stand right now the highest likelihood would be more of sleet and freezing rain mix rather than snow to our region.

Thursday will be cold but drying out.

Frigid Friday: Temperatures in the teens and low 20s!

