Rain expected in the afternoon across central NC; isolated tornado possible

Monday remains unsettled with temperature highs in the low 80s.

There is a severe weather risk in the afternoon across parts of central North Carolina. An isolated tornado is possible.

Heavy rain is expected until 7 a.m., clearing through lunchtime. It will resume in the afternoon and evening.

Looking Ahead

The rest of the week showers and storms are likely with the area finally drying out next weekend.