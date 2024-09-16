Heavy rain, gusty winds to move across NC this week after tropical storm warning issued for coast

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Prepare for heavy rainfall in central North Carolina early this week.

ABC11 meteorologist Robert Johnson said our viewing area will experience heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday and Tuesday. This could lead to localized flooding and power outages.

Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches in our viewing area are possible with some areas experiencing more. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

A Flood Watch was issued Monday morning for multiple NC counties, including Wake, Orange and Durham counties. There is also an isolated tornado risk south and east of the Triangle.

This comes as a tropical storm warning was issued Sunday for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

ABC11 meteorologists are watching a coastal low near South Carolina that is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 8. This cyclone is forecast to become Tropical Storm Helene overnight before making landfall in South Carolina Monday afternoon.

These conditions will deteriorate on Monday in central NC.

Looking Ahead

Our viewing area will experience brief drying on Wednesday.

Unsettled conditions are possible late in the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s, with lows in the 60s.