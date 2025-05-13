First Alert Day: Heavy rain across central NC; radar-confirmed tornado in Pinetops area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rainfall marched its way through central North Carolina Monday night into Tuesday.

About two to four inches can fall across the region with some areas experiencing more. This has prompted several weather alerts in our viewing area, including a Flood Watch and Flood Advisory.

Storm Impact

The National Weather Service radar in Raleigh confirmed a tornado in the Pinetops area. Our ABC11 breaking news crew found power lines and trees down on School Road in that area.

A brief tornado warning was issued for Edgecombe and Wilson counties Tuesday morning.

A tornado was confirmed in Pinetops. ABC11's Tamara Scott shows us the possible damage.

Edgecombe Co. Public Schools announced all schools will have a two-hour delay.

In a Facebook post, the district said, "This delay will give us time to assess road conditions and check for any potential damage to our schools to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: the upper low will begin to open into a trough, but chance for showers and storms will remain, especially in the eastern parts of the region.

Thursday: Drier conditions are expected to develop from west to east. This break of the rain may be brief.

Friday: A few thunderstorms could move back into the area and continue into Saturday.