NCAA tournament brings big games, big business to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bragging rights are at stake in the NCAA tournament this weekend, and there's also big money to be made. Basketball fans visiting the Triangle are expected to spend as much as $12 million.

"Every time we can host one of these is a blessing," said Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance Executive Director Scott Dupree, referring to the Lenovo Center, which is hosting first- and second-round games of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

There are signs as soon as people land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that the Lenovo Center is the place to watch basketball this weekend.

The men's teams will play starting on Friday with games scheduled for 12:15 p.m. (Baylor vs. Mississippi State) and 2:50 p.m. (Duke vs. TBD) and the night session featuring games at 6:50 p.m. (Norfolk State vs. Florida). and 9:25 p.m. (UConn vs. Oklahoma).

The women's games are spread across the Triangle and Duke, NC State, and UNC are all competing and hosting regionals.

"There's a lot of hype around our women's basketball team," said NC State student Amanda Pulley.

NC State welcomes Vermont to Reynolds Coliseum at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"I think it's really good to support them," said NC State student Jessica Pracht.

Also on the women's side, ACC champion Duke hosts Lehigh at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 8 p.m. Friday, and UNC hosts Oregon State in Carmichael Arena at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Raleigh competed with other cities to host the NCAA men's tournament regional.

"You're doing really good if you can host them every three to five years. This is the fifth time the Lenovo Center has hosted the NCAA men's tournament since 2004," said Dupree.

The Visitor's Bureau estimated that 10,000 hotel rooms will be booked in the City of Oaks for the games.

The Westin is right by the airport and nearly every room is spoken for starting on Wednesday.

"You'll see a lot of fans, so it'll be an exciting time for everybody," said Westin General Manager Leon Cox.

The Lenovo Center is slated to host a men's regional again in 2028.