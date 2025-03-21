Duke, NC State, UNC women's basketball teams get ready for NCAA games

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is well-represented in this year's NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Unlike the men's tournament the first and second rounds will be held at the top 16 seeds respective arenas. Duke, NC State, and UNC are all hosting this year.

Duke Blue Devils

The 2 seed Blue Devils will play Friday at 8:00 p.m. against 15 seed Lehigh. The winner will play against the winner of Vanderbilt and Oregon.

NC State

The 2 seed Wolfpack will play on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against 15 seed Vermont. The winner will play against Michigan State and Harvard.

North Carolina

The 3 seed Tar Heels are playing against 14 seed Oregon State Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The winner will play against the winner of West Virginia and Columbia.

If UNC and Duke win both of their games, the two will face each other in the Sweet 16 on March 28.

